Da Lat to merge with Lac Duong district, expanding area fourfold

The Vietnam News Agency (TTXVN) reported this information based on Plan No. 8358/KH-UBND issued by the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province on September 25. In the process of implementing the rearrangement of district and commune-level administrative units from 2023 to 2025, the Provincial People’s Committee has developed an overall plan and a project to merge the administrative unit of Lac Duong district into Dalat city.

According to Plan No. 8358/KH-UBND, Lam Dong province will submit the dossier of the administrative unit rearrangement project to the Government by July 31, 2024. The plan also outlines that by 2024, Lam Dong province will complete the rearrangement of district and commune-level administrative units.

The project aims to adjust the administrative boundaries of five communes in Bao Lam district into Bao Loc city to expand the urban space of these two cities, accompanied by upgrading and establishing communes as urban wards.

According to the plan, the entire natural area and population of Lac Duong district, which is currently a rural administrative unit, will be merged into Dalat city as an urban administrative unit to expand the urban space of Dalat city.

The adjustment of administrative boundaries for the five communes, namely Loc An, Loc Tan, Loc Nam, Loc Thanh, and Tan Lac, of Bao Lam district into Bao Loc city is intended to expand the urban space of the city.

In this phase, the entire natural area and population of three southern districts of Lam Dong province, namely Da Huoai, Da Teh, and Cat Tien, will merge into a single district.

Regarding commune-level administrative units, Lam Dong province will merge the natural area and population of Trieu Hai commune into Quang Tri commune in Da Teh district; merge the natural area and population of Quang Lap commune into Pro commune in Don Duong district…

