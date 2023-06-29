Da Lat: Terrible landslide at night, many people were buried

5 individuals were saved from the house by the rescue team of the Lam Dong Provincial Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue, and they were taken to the emergency department at the Lam Dong Provincial General Hospital. Rescuers are currently using excavators to look for two persons inside a different entirely buried house.

Initial reports state that at around 2:30 on June 29, a talus bank on Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Ward 10 of Da Lat City unexpectedly collapsed, sweeping numerous buildings away and burying several homes where people were sleeping.

Local officials gathered resources to help with rescue efforts as soon as they learned about the situation. Two houses were entirely demolished and buried at the scene, along with two additional 3- and 4-story buildings, one slanted and in jeopardy of falling. To discover the other casualties, urgent rescue efforts are still being conducted.

Ms. Phan Thi Huynh reported hearing a loud boom at midnight while everyone in this area was sound asleep in Alley 6 Khe Sanh. A few houses were hidden behind rocks when people fled the area. Vo Thi Linh Phuc, her daughter, requested assistance from the Ward 10 People’s Committee and the Rescue Team. Rescuers arrived shortly after, tore down the wall, and carried the injured person to the hospital.

Landslides also happened in a lot of other locations within Da Lat City. In Ward 3, landslides with varied damage occurred on streets such as Dang Thai Than, Dong Da, Trieu Viet Vuong, An Binh, and Ba Thang Tu. As a result, 3 homes collapsed, one person was hurt, and trees fell. Ward 5 had several minor landslides. Authorities are concentrating on finding a solution.

