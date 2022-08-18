Da Lat ranked in top 6 most romantic dating spots in the world

Based on the number of couples booking rooms, a prestigious hotel booking website in the world has voted 6 beautiful and romantic places for a date, including Da Lat city of Vietnam.

International booking site Booking.com has just voted 6 beautiful and romantic places for couples to date, including Majorca (Spain), Punta Mita (Mexico), Telese Terme (Italy), Avignon (France), Tainan (Taiwan – China) and Da Lat (Vietnam).

This series of beautiful and romantic destinations is ranked by Booking.com based on the number of couples choosing to book a hotel room.

According to this prestigious hotel booking website in the world and chosen by many people, Da Lat is known as “miniature Paris”, owning a valley of love, a heart bridge, and ancient horse-drawn carriages…

With a poetic natural landscape and picturesque scenery, Da Lat is an ideal place to organize dates, dating shows or filming romantic movies.

The lovers roam in the maze of love, enjoying the scenery on a swan boat in the Valley of Love; admire the panoramic view of romantic Da Lat from the top of Lang Biang mountain or watch the spectacular sunrise and sunset at Xuan Huong Lake…

Before that, in March 2022, Da Lat city was also in the top 10 top flower viewing places in the world voted by Booking.com platform.

Da Lat is located at an altitude of 1,500m above sea level, the average temperature is 18-22oC, the climate is cool all year round, is a rare temperate city in the heart of a tropical country.

This city has hundreds of unique mansions that simulate ancient European architecture, hidden among vast pine forests and filled with flowers. Dalat usually has all 4 seasons in 1 day, wandering in the mist, spreading clouds in the sky.

Romantic, sweet, peaceful and poetic, Da Lat is likened to the honeymoon city of Vietnam.

@ Cafef