Da Lat prepares to deploy open-top buses

According to Lam Dong newspaper, Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee has just piloted the city tour by open-top buses in Da Lat city.

Accordingly, three open-top buses will be put into service for tourists to see Da Lat city during the day and at night. These three vehicles will operate on two routes.

Tourists experience open-top buses in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: JP

In which, Route 1 starts operating from 8:00 to 10:00 and from 12:00 to 17:00. This is called “City Tour – City of thousands of flowers”. The bus will take guests to explore the city through routes such as Nguyen Van Cu, Tran Quoc Toan, Pham Ngu Lao, Le Dai Hanh, Tran Phu, Le Hong Phong, Huynh Thuc Khang, Trieu Viet Vuong, Nguyen Trai, Hung Vuong. In which, there will be stops at some famous tourist attractions such as Crazy House, Palace 3, Palace 1, Da Lat Railway Station, Dalat Flower Gardens…

Route 2 is “Da Lat night view route”, operating from 18:00 to 22:00, starting from the beginning of Nguyen Van Cu street – Tran Quoc Toan street – roundabout turning Ho Tung Mau street – turn left on Tran Hung Dao street, Hung Vuong street – turn left on Tran Quy Cap street – turn left on Quang Trung street, Nguyen Trai street – Yersin street – Tran Quoc Toan street – Nguyen Thai Hoc street – Nguyen Van Cu street.

This is a 37-seat and 8-seater vehicle, fully equipped with cruise control, surveillance cameras according to the regulations of passenger transport business vehicles.

The vehicle is equipped with automatic voice-over equipment and headsets for passengers; The car’s exterior is decorated with textured images showing famous architecture and landscape of Dalat city.

@ Saigon Tiep Thi