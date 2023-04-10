Home » Da Lat pine forest burned for three days straight.
Da Lat pine forest burned for three days straight.

Even though it is the third day, the pine forest at the foot of Prenn Pass (Da Lat) is still burning.

by Linh Vu
Da Lat pine forest
Firefighters tried to control the fire that arose in the pine forest in the area of Prenn Pass (Da Lat). Photo: NDO

The fire started up again in the pine forest 10-18 meters on the Prenn Pass. The forest damaged by the fire has now grown to 13 hectares.

The Lam Dong’s Forest Protection Department has dispatched around 30 officers, staff, and forces from the Lam Vien Protected Forest Management Board to the location to put out the fire. Despite its height, the fire was limited to other places due to the low wind.

Because the Central Highlands is currently in the midst of the dry season, humidity levels are fairly low, at about 45-55%. Several forest regions in the Central Highlands are under fire warning levels 4-5, which is risky, according to the Forest Protection Department. Therefore, locals should not utilize fire in the forest or even at the forest’s border.

Da Lat pine forest

More than 30 people were mobilized to control the fire that arose in the pine forest in the Prenn Pass area (Da Lat). Photo: NDO

According to reports, the fire started at about 3 p.m. on April 7 in the natural pine forest at plot 11, sub-area 267B, Ward 3, Da Lat City. It spread rapidly over the night and was mostly contained by 11 p.m. on the same day.

The fire was still burning here around midday on April 8 due to heavy vegetation, dry weather, and wind, and it was still generating small flames.

According to Lam Dong’s Forest Protection Department, the entire forest area damaged by the fire is more than 10ha, which is a big natural pine forest area; the fire mostly burnt grass under the forest canopy and caused no significant harm to forest resources.

Lam Dong’s Forest Protection Department keeps monitoring to respond quickly if a fire occurs.

