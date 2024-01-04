Da Lat has all-night culinary area for the first time

The night food area in the Flower Park of Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, has officially opened its doors to visitors for exploration and culinary experiences, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

The night food area at Da Lat City Flower Garden, Lam Dong province, has just officially opened, open to welcome guests to visit and experience cuisine. Photo: Lam Dong Newspaper

This is the first “open-through-the-night” food area in the mountainous town of Da Lat, situated at the front entrance of the Flower Park tourist destination, near Xuan Huong Lake, providing convenience for locals and tourists alike.

The food area features over 50 stalls, with 30 of them offering specialties of Da Lat, some from other regions in Vietnam, and even signature dishes from foreign countries. Additionally, the space includes stalls selling local specialties and souvenirs of Da Lat city.

The night food area is open every day of the week, from 5:00 PM the previous evening until 5:00 AM the next morning. In addition to dining and shopping, this area also hosts nightly music and cultural performances to cater to the entertainment needs of visitors.

It is reported that after the night food area in Flower Park, the local authorities plan to implement more nighttime economic development zones in 2024. Specifically, along the Xuan Huong Lake promenade, Lam Vien Square, Tang Bat Ho Street in the Western Quarter, there will be establishments for shopping, dining, and bars to serve the local residents and tourists.

Currently, Da Lat City only has the Da Lat Night Market (located at the entrance of the Da Lat Market) catering to dining and shopping until around midnight each night. The opening of the night food area in Flower Park is also aimed at relieving the burden on the existing night market, which often experiences overcrowding on weekends and holidays.

