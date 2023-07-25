Da Lat boasts the country’s first representative Asian-Pacific tourism area

On the afternoon of July 24th, the Board of Directors of the National Tourist Area Management Committee for Ho Tuyen Lam (Da Lat, Lam Dong, Vietnam) received notification from the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO that Ho Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area has been honored in the category of exemplary Asian-Pacific tourist destinations.

The award ceremony will take place on August 3rd in New Delhi (India), as part of the “Vietnam – India Cultural and Economic Exchange Forum” and the celebration of “Exemplary Asian-Pacific Intellectuals, Managers, Scientists, Social Activists, Entrepreneurs, and Businesses; Positioning the Vietnamese Identity as a Global Value,” under the patronage and recognition of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO in collaboration with the Global Council for Trade and Technology of India.

The forest is flooded in Tia stream in Tuyen Lam lake

It is known that Ho Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area submitted its application for the program in March 2023. The organizers went through three rounds of selection, with the first two rounds involving the evaluation of the applications, and the third round being conducted through online interviews. Surpassing numerous strong competitors, Ho Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area emerged as the sole representative from Vietnam and Asia to be honored in the category of exemplary Asian-Pacific tourist destinations. This is not only an honor for Ho Tuyen Lam National Tourist Area but also for the city of Da Lat and Lam Dong province as a whole in their efforts to promote high-quality tourism, brand image, and hospitality services to international friends and tourists.

@Thanhnien.vn