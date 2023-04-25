Czech PM says “Home Credit is a success story in Czech-Vietnam business cooperation”

Home Credit is a prime example of successful Czech businesses in the Czech-Vietnam business cooperation, as evidenced by its 15-year anniversary celebration and recognition by the Czech Prime Minister for its achievements and contributions to financial inclusion.

On April 20, 2023, during his business trip to Vietnam, Prime Minister Petr Fiala met with the board of directors of Home Credit Vietnam, a leading consumer finance company and part of the PPF Group, to commend the company’s commitment to responsible lending, sustainable development, and workplace diversity and inclusion.

Since its establishment in Vietnam 15 years ago, Home Credit has grown to employ about 6,000 people and serve nearly 15 million customers, many of whom have low incomes or no credit history. The company has enabled them to access financial resources easily and securely, meeting their daily needs efficiently.

As the first consumer finance company in Vietnam, Home Credit has achieved remarkable success, becoming one of the industry’s leading companies and actively contributing to the country’s economic and financial inclusion goals. The company maintains a stable business performance, with the lowest bad debt ratio in the market, and its services are highly recommended by 75% of customers to their family and friends. Additionally, 75% of new revenue is generated from loyal customers, and the company has been consistently ranked as the most beloved brand in the market in the annual Ipsos Brand Health Assessment from 2020 to 2022.

Moreover, Home Credit is a leader in applying Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in its business activities, receiving the Top 100 Award for Sustainability from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) as the only Consumer Finance company.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Home Credit’s success exemplifies the robust business cooperation between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.