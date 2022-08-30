Culture Trip: Things only in Vietnam

The travel site Culture Trip has listed a series of customs that are very familiar to Vietnamese people but can make many foreign tourists find it extremely strange and interesting.

Culture Trip commented: “Vietnam is always an interesting destination to visit. Even if you may not understand their language or traditional customs, they always contain countless interesting things.”

Here are the customs that Culture Trip believes foreign tourists will feel new when first encountering in Vietnam.

1. Full-month offering

Full month offering ceremony for the second child of Jay Quan – Chung Thanh Huyen’s family. Photo: FBNV

The full-month offering ceremony for babies in Vietnam is likened to the 100th anniversary of the first day in office of the presidents of other countries. On a full month’s day, usually, Vietnamese families will perform a full-month worshiping ceremony and invite relatives and guests to celebrate the baby’s infancy, which is also the time when the baby’s mother ends the period of abstinence. Here, adults can give babies lucky coins.

2. Boiled chicken

Boiled chicken is an indispensable dish in Vietnamese dishes. Photo: Foody

Boiled chicken is considered a typical dish that always appears in any traditional meal on important occasions for Vietnamese people. Whether it’s a wedding party, Tet holiday, full moon ceremony or death anniversary, boiled chicken is still a “main” and “indispensable” dish.

“Looking at the way Vietnamese people appreciate boiled chicken, people believe that this country’s cuisine will never be ‘Westernized’ no matter how many fast food chains are sprouting like mushrooms out there”, the post asserted.

3. Ask personal, private questions

Asking personal questions is sometimes just a way to say hello. Photo: Around Hanoi

Many foreign visitors to Vietnam may feel unfamiliar, even “shocked” when they will sometimes be asked personal and personal questions by unfamiliar locals such as “Are you married?”, “How many children do you have?”, “How much do you earn per month?”.

However, the article also points out, asking these questions is sometimes just a way to say hello, so stay calm, “and understand that answering such polite questions is the fastest way to close to the local people”.

4. Invite adults to eat rice

Inviting adults to eat is a way to show respect and position in the family. Photo: AdTV

In family meals, especially in the North of Vietnam, it seems a must for younger people to invite adults in the family to dine. This is a way of showing respect to elders.

However, inviting adults to dine will be even more difficult when the family is crowded or during meals with a large number of relatives. Many people will wonder who to invite first so as not to be seen as misbehaving.

5. Play English songs on occasions

Foreign songs are often played in many events such as weddings in Vietnam. Photo: Phuong Wedding

If tourists have the opportunity to visit Vietnam during festivals, the beginning of the new year, or are invited to a local wedding or birthday party, “don’t feel too surprised” when English songs are played. If it’s the new year, there must be the song “Happy New Year” by ABBA. The immortal “hymns” that are often used in weddings in Vietnam are Shane Filan’s “Beautiful in White”, “I do” – 911 band, “Everytime we touch” – Cascada, “If I let you go” – Westlife, etc.

