Culture Trip: experiences not to be missed when coming to Vietnam

Vietnam is a country of ‘thrill’ games in various forms.

According to a new report in May of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Vietnam’s Tourism Development Capacity Index (TTDI) in 2021 increased by 4.7%, ranked 52nd, 8 places higher than in 2019 (ranked 60). Among the 117 countries ranked, Vietnam’s increase was the highest.

The highest rated indicators of Vietnam are competitive prices (rank 15), security and safety (rank 33), ground transport infrastructure and airports (rank 15). In addition, Vietnam also scored by natural environmental resources (rank 24), entertainment and resort resources (rank 29).

Culture Trip commented on Vietnam: “Yes, Vietnam may not be the first place you think of when you want to experience extreme sports, but it is indeed a country of challenging experiences in many forms.”

The magazine continues to list a series of adventurous experiences in Vietnam: “Do you love riding motorbikes and visiting Hai Van Pass? This whole route will conquer your heart. Want to enjoy the party atmosphere? Just get on a boat to visit Ha Long Bay. Come to Da Lat if you dream of gorges. Come to Bia Hoi Corner to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, eat late at night. You can also taste the food of deep-fried insects in the Mekong Delta.”

Try snake wine at Hoi An night market

Photo: Dorling Kindersley ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The main ingredient of this wine is snakes that have been poisoned, soaked in vodka or glutinous wine, and then put in a jar. In the wine is added herbs and roots, sometimes soaked in geckos. The magazine recommends trying solid alcohol first in small doses, like a teaspoon is enough. The strength of alcohol can be up to 60 degrees. The magazine said that this snake wine can be tried at stalls at Hoi An night market.

Riding a motorbike across the country

Photo: fabio lamanna / Alamy Stock Photo

In Vietnam, motorbikes are everywhere. Therefore, the magazine suggested, what better way than to see the whole of Vietnam on this 2-wheeler. “Try going from village to village, around the mountain roads in Ha Giang, passing the majestic Hai Van Pass, stopping on deserted beaches along the way.”

Immerse yourself in the nightlife in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

Photo: Boaz Rottem / Alamy Stock Photo

During the day, the narrow streets of Hanoi’s Old Quarter will be bustling with street vendors. At night, the neighborhood will become bustling with bars, especially the area around Bia Hoi Corner near Chuong Duong Bridge. Things come alive after 11pm. Therefore, if you want to experience the noisy and fun atmosphere, try going down the street and joining the crowd of people gathered around the drinking tables, sipping a cup of draft beer at a very cheap price.

Eat grilled scorpions by the roadside

Photo: Zoonar GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Driving through the roads of the Mekong Delta, you will easily come across fast food stalls full of insects, scorpions, crickets,… being grilled.

They are caught from the forests and mountains nearby and then grilled with salt, skewered on sticks or stir-fried with lemongrass and chili. The dish has a crispy shell, the meat in the middle is greasy and the taste is very la.

Ride on the white sand dunes

According to Culture Trip, Vietnam’s nature is extremely diverse and rich. Going to Mui Ne, visitors will have the opportunity to admire the strangely beautiful sand dunes. Many people can walk on the dunes to enjoy the view, but for the adventurous, it may be more fun if they try to slide the top of the downhill on a mat. Or, for even more thrills, rent a four-wheeler and take a few laps around the white sand dunes.

Photo: leonovo / Alamy Stock Photo

Climb the top of Fansipan

The magazine suggested trying to climb to the top of Fansipan if you want to challenge yourself. “This is a high mountain and climbing to the top is not easy. Most of the time, it takes a few days to reach the top. If you can experience this exciting activity, you will be going through dense forests, admire the wonderful nature.”

Photo: Fabian Zurheide / Alamy Stock Photo

@ Cafef