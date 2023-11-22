Cultural path of Vietnam – Korea friendship returns

The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival will return on December 2nd and 3rd at Tran Van Lai Street, Hanoi.

Numerous musical activities by Korean artists will take center stage during the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival. This year’s festival, themed “The Journey Together,” will be held on December 2nd and 3rd at Tran Van Lai Street, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi.

Lanterns with Korean and Vietnamese flags during a festival connecting the two countries last year

On the first day of the festival, traditional Korean folk music performances will be presented by groups such as Chuncheon nongak, Hanaesori, the classical music groups Pilgrim and Lieblings. Vietnamese young singers, including Hoang Ton and Liz Kim Cuong, will also perform at the opening ceremony.

The second day of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival will feature traditional Korean instrumental groups and a B-boy performance by a popular Korean dance group. Notably, the “legendary singer” Wax will also make an appearance. She is highly regarded for her songs that evoke nostalgia and awaken deep emotions from the past.

The organizers of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival stated that they carefully considered the selection of suitable guests. “In Vietnam, the youth are very interested in the festival, so we invited young artists to participate. Meanwhile, the Korean community in Vietnam is relatively older, so we chose Wax,” said Mr. Park Jongil, the representative of the organizing committee.

Speaking about the influence of artist Wax, Mr. Park Jongil compared her popularity, stating that in Korea, whenever people sing karaoke, her songs are frequently chosen. Wax is admired not only by older audiences but also by younger fans.

The theme of this year’s event was chosen in the context of the two countries upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival will continue to be held on Tran Van Lai Street, a densely populated area with a significant Korean community, bringing together the distinctive cultural and culinary features of Korea.

Ms. Chang Eun Sook, President of the Korean Association in Hanoi, mentioned that besides the cultural gala, the event will include activities such as photography, traditional games, traditional costumes, etc. These activities are a collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center, aiming to provide visitors with an immersive experience. Approximately 500 lights will be hung along Tran Van Lai Street in the evening to add to the festive atmosphere.

The organizers of the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival 2023 hope that this will become an annual cultural event, symbolizing harmony between the two countries. It is also expected to contribute to making the My Dinh Riverside Urban Area, where Tran Van Lai Street is located, more well-known and establish it as a symbol of the Korean community in Vietnam.

Previously, in 2022, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and South Korea, the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Cultural Festival took place on Tran Van Lai Street, attracting over 150,000 participants.

@Thanhnien.vn