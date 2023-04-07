Cultural Heritage Department’s response to Hoi An’s ancient town entrance fee

In response to VietNamNet, the leader of the Cultural Heritage Agency (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) stated that their unit had issued Official Letter No. 269/DSVH-DT requesting the People’s Committee of Hoi An city and the Management Center of Hoi An Cultural Heritage Conservation to cooperate in providing relevant information to respond to the press on this issue.

According to this leader, the collection of fees for visiting local historical relics and scenic spots has been clearly regulated in the Fee and Fee Law. Specifically, the provincial People’s Council decides on the collection of fees for visiting historical relics for works under local management (Appendix 01 in Section VII. Fees in the field of culture, sports and tourism). At the same time, the Ministry of Finance has also issued Circular No. 85/2019/TT-BTC dated November 29, 2019, guiding fees and fees under the jurisdiction of the provincial People’s Councils of centrally-run provinces and cities (amended and supplemented in Circular No. 106/2021/TT-BTC dated November 26, 2021).

The representative of the Cultural Heritage Agency stated that with the World Cultural Heritage Site of Hoi An Ancient Town, the local authorities have been collecting fees for visiting historical relics in recent years. This revenue is used for the management, protection, restoration, and promotion of the value of the relics (through the regulations on the protection of the World Cultural Heritage Site of Hoi An Ancient Town). “Therefore, adjusting the collection of entrance fees for the World Cultural Heritage Site of Hoi An Ancient Town is based on current laws and practical management, protection, and promotion of the value of the relics, and then deciding on the collection of fees for visiting Hoi An Ancient Town or separate fees for each relic site in Hoi An Ancient Town, ensuring compliance with the requirements for relic management and the local socio-economic conditions, while also ensuring compliance with the law,” the leader of the Cultural Heritage Agency informed.

Mr. Nguyen Van Lanh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An city, Quang Nam province, stated that Hoi An has received a document from the Cultural Heritage Agency requesting the city’s People’s Committee and the Center for Conservation of Hoi An Cultural Heritage to provide information related to the collection of fees for visiting the World Cultural Heritage Site – Hoi An Ancient Town. This week, Hoi An will provide a specific report to the Cultural Heritage Agency.

Earlier, in an exchange with VietNamNet on the afternoon of April 5, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoi An city, Quang Nam province, Nguyen Van Son, said that he wanted to rebuild the plan for controlling ticket sales activities to ensure fairness between tourists who buy tickets and those who do not.

“I have to assert that ticket sales for visiting the ancient town have been going on for a long time. The city will charge tour groups, and some tourists buy tickets within the tour while the travel agency does not buy tickets, which puts tourists at a disadvantage,” Mr. Son said.

Mr. Son affirmed that tourists from Quang Nam and Da Nang who come to Hoi An for coffee, food, visiting temples, and other leisure activities will not be charged.

@Vietnamnet