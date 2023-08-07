Cuc Phuong has won the Top National Park award in Asia 5 times in a row

On the morning of August 7, Mr. Bui Van Manh, Director of Ninh Binh Department of Tourism, confirmed that Cuc Phuong National Park has undeniably won the prestigious Asia’s Leading National Park Award for 2023, presented by the World Travel Awards.

Cuc Phuong National Park has been awarded a prestigious award five times in a row, from 2019 to 2023. Along with Cuc Phuong, other representatives in the competition were Chitwan National Park from Nepal, Fuji-Hakone-Izu from Japan, Kinabalu from Malaysia, Komodo from Indonesia, Minneriya from Sri Lanka, and Taman Negara from Malaysia.

Located approximately 120km from Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park is a nature reserve designated as a special-use zone on July 7, 1962. Covering an area of over 22,000 hectares, it spans across 14 communes and 4 districts in the provinces of Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Thanh Hoa.

Cuc Phuong has abundant vegetation and boasts over 2,200 species of higher plants and mosses. It is also home to 122 species of reptiles and amphibians, 66 species of fish, and nearly 2,000 species of insects. Additionally, there are 135 species of mammals including the langur, a beautiful and rare primate that symbolizes Cuc Phuong.

The serene and calming landscape of Cuc Phuong, adorned with its ancient green trees, draws in tourists. During the end of April and beginning of May, visitors are captivated by the multitude of butterflies fluttering about at the forest entrance.

According to the organizers, Cuc Phuong National Park continues to affirm the attractiveness of ecotourism – one of the critical types of tourism in Vietnam’s tourism industry.

It is expected that the award ceremony of Asia’s Leading National Park 2023 (Asia’s Leading National Park 2023) will take place on September 6 in Ho Chi Minh City. In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City also hosted the World Travel Awards (Asia – Oceania region).

