Cua Van fishing village among world’s most picturesque ancient villages

With its peaceful and picturesque beauty, Cua Van Fishing Village (Quang Ninh, Vietnam) has recently been included in the list of the world’s fairy-tale-like ancient villages by Bright Side, a website covering education, culture, and tourism.

According to Bright Side, Cua Van Fishing Village is an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and wanting to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural scenery.

Nestled beside Ha Long Bay, this place boasts a harmonious natural setting, with towering mountains on one side and vast deep blue waters on the other.

The charming beauty of Cua Van fishing village (Quang Ninh). Photo: Klook

In addition to its picturesque landscapes resembling paintings, the village also offers fresh and cool air. The local people are extremely friendly and hospitable, promising to bring a breath of fresh air to travelers’ world exploration. Visitors will surely be amazed and delighted to witness the charming small floating houses that cannot be found in the plains.

When visiting Cua Van Fishing Village, tourists will be guided by the locals on how to row boats, fish, and learn about the life of a fishing village at sea.

Coming to Cua Van fishing village, visitors will learn about the life of a fishing village on the sea. Photo: Viettravel

This is not the first time that Cua Van Fishing Village has received international recognition. In 2012, it was included in the list of the world’s 16 most beautiful ancient villages by the travel website Journeyetc.com. The criteria for selecting the villages in this list were their antiquity, charming beauty, and preservation of distinctive traditional cultural heritage. Cua Van was chosen because it encompasses all three of these important elements. Alongside Cua Van Fishing Village, other recommended destinations proposed by Bright Side include the Fishing Village in Kaliningrad (Russia), the town of San Gimignano (Tuscany, Italy), the Faroe Islands, the village of Gasadalur (Denmark), the village of Reine (Lofoten, Norway), the village of Bibury (England), the village of Giethoorn (Netherlands), the village of Pariangan (Indonesia), Longji (China), the village of Monsanto (Portugal), and the village of Hallstatt (Austria). @Vietnamnet