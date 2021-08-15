Cryptocurrency market capitalization hits $2 trillion again as Bitcoin surges again

Bitcoin has crossed the $46,000 mark once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than $848 billion, CoinMarketCap reported.

As the global cryptocurrency market hit $2 trillion for the first time in nearly three months, the industry players on Friday said the surge in the market cap indicates a wider acceptance of crypto assets across the globe, including in India.

Bitcoin has crossed the $46,000 mark (more than Rs 34 lakh for single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than $848 billion.

Related: How hackers stole $600 million in cryptocurrency, the largest theft in the industry’s history

“The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has witnessed a fantastic rally recently and the latest Ethereum upgrade, also known as London Hard Fork, has boosted the Ether price,” an expert told reporter.

Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

“The current bull run is expected to continue, and we are highly optimistic that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark by the end of this year,” according to the expert.

Over the past one week, Ether’s market capitalization has increased by $55 billion to around $380 billion and Bitcoin’s by $95 billion to over $860 billion.

According to industry experts, crypto may become the most important asset class of the 21st century.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

