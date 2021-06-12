Covid treatment hospital in Vietnam’s HCMC under lockdown after three employees tested positive

Vietnam reports 20 new covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City among 88 local cases recorded Saturday noon.

The HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases was locked down today after three coronavirus-positive cases were detected here.

The hospital however would still perform Covid-19 testing and treat existing coronavirus patients, said the municipal Department of Health.

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories.

To fill the void left by the locked down hospital, Cu Chi District Hospital and Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital would take its place starting Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, three employees of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases tested positive for the coronavirus. They are two IT staff and an administrator, who is the wife of one of the IT employees, according to a report by local media.

The husband and wife pair lives in Hoc Mon District, while the other case resides in the Ehome 1 apartment complex of Binh Tan District. Another complex of the same apartment building, Ehome 3, had already formed part of a major coronavirus cluster with no known infection source in the city.

Related: Vietnam has much lower levels of viral transmission, due to greater levels of government and public vigilance

The HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the southern metropolis’s frontline facility in the Covid-19 fight. Cu Chi District Hospital and Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital had recently been re-oriented to specialize in treating Covid-19 patients, should HCMC record around 5,000 Covid-19 cases.

So far, the city has recorded 650 Covid-19 cases in the nation’s latest coronavirus wave since late April, VNExpress reported.

Today, Vietnam recorded another 88 local Covid-19 cases Saturday noon in four localities, the Ministry of Health announced. 55 cases were recorded in Bac Giang, 20 in Ho Chi Minh City, 10 in Bac Ninh and three in Ha Tinh.

Since the new wave of Covid-19 emerged in Vietnam on April 27, the nation has recorded 6,937 local infections in 39 cities and provinces. The national coronavirus tally since the start of the pandemic has crossed 10,000.

Bac Giang and Bac Ninh still lead the country with the highest numbers of local infections in the new wave, at 3,875 and 1,273 respectively, followed by HCMC.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

