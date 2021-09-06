Covid-19: Vietnam reports 13,101 new cases, over 21 million people vaccinated

Vietnam’s health ministry confirms another 13,101 new Covid-19 cases in 37 localities Sunday, bringing the country total of the new wave to 520,014 cases.

HCMC leads the numbers of new infections with 6,226 cases, follows by Binh Duong with 3,540 cases and Dong Nai with 1,243 cases.

Among the new infections, 7,521 cases were detected in the community with unclear sources of transmission while the rest had been contained in the lockdown and quarantine areas.

An additional of 281 new Covid fatalities recorded in the country, with 222 in Ho Chi Minh City, 38 in Binh Duong, five in Tien Giang, four in Can Tho, three in Long An, two each in Binh Thuan, Dong Thap and Khanh Hoa, and one each in Hanoi, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai, health ministry reported.

As of Sunday, September 05, the coronavirus death toll in Vietnam reached 13,074, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all cases in the country.

The health ministry also announced 9,211 Covid-19 patients were recovered Saturday, bringing the number of recovered cases so far to 291,727.

According to health ministry, over 21 million people have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shots with more than 3 million are fully vaccinated, VNExpress reported.

