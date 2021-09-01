Covid-19: Vietnam reports 11,434 new cases as Hanoi relocates 1,200 people living in city’s hotspot

Vietnam confirms an additional 11,434 COVID-19 cases were on Wednesday and 364 Covid-19 related deaths. The country also announced an extra 440 fatalities that were registered on Tuesday.

As of today, total number of people who have lost their lives through COVID-related complications reaches 11,868, the equivalent of 2.5 percent of the total number of cases. Among these deaths recorded in the past two days, HCM City had the most with 658, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Of the new local infections announced Wednesday, HCM City had the most with 5,368, followed by Binh Duong with 3,440 cases, Dong Nai with 759 cases and Long An with 594 cases.

Related: Covid-19 patients advised not to come into contact with their pets

The capital city of Hanoi reported 51 new transmissions. Tonight, the city will relocate 1,200 people living in 328 alley and 330 alley on Nguyễn Trai Street, Thanh Xuan District, one of the hotspot in the capital at the moment, to the dormitory of FPT University in Hoa Lac. Three working groups have been set up to manage the relocation.

Hanoi may extend its current social distancing order beyond its intended Sept. 6 deadline amid persistent coronavirus threats, the municipal CDC said Wednesday.

Among the new cases recorded today, 6,759 were detected in the community. This has brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 473,530 so far.

Among the serious COVID-19 cases, 1,227 are having to use high-flow oxygen therapy via the high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), 144 are on non-invasive ventilators, 907 on invasive ventilators and 24 are on life support machines.

Also on Wednesday, 9,862 patients were declared coronavirus-free, taking the total number of recoveries to 248,722.

Also read: No crowd gathers during National Day break: Prime Minister

With a four-day break for the September 2 National Day holiday coming up, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked all localities to ensure that people don’t form crowds anywhere. In an urgent letter sent to cities and provinces Tuesday, the PM demanded all to tighten Covid-19 prevention methods for the upcoming National Day occasion.

The holiday which allows people four days off from Thursday to Sunday could lead to threats of spreading infections if they travel and gather together in one place, he said.

While the ongoing Covid-19 wave has yet to be controlled, local authorities must ensure that people will not gather in crowds.

As of September 1, the country has administered more than 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 2.7 million individuals have been fully vaccinated, according to Vietnam News Agency.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

