Covid-19: Vietnam records 17,409 new cases as Hanoi sees most dangerous cluster

Vietnam logs 17,409 new Covid-19 local cases Friday, taking the domestic tally in the ongoing wave to 406,224, Health Ministry reported.

Within just four days 110 people with Covid-19 have been found in two alleys in Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi, making it the city’s most dangerous cluster.

Of the new cases, 12,901 were recorded on the day and 4,508 added by the Binh Duong Center for Disease Control after the test results of the previous days came in.

HCMC led Friday’s tally with 5,383 cases followed by Binh Duong and Dong Nai with 4,187 and 996, respectively.

Total recoveries since the start of the pandemic rose to 198,614 with 10,126 of them announced on the day.

The total Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, rose to 10,053 after 356 fatalities were confirmed Friday. The death toll accountsfor 2.4 percent of all cases in the country.

The total number of infectionsrecorded so far is 410,366.

More than 16.6 million have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine to date. About 1.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

110 cases in 4 days: Hanoi’s most dangerous Covid cluster so far found

Ten out of 11 wards in Thanh Xuan District have reported cases so far.

Authorities have locked down alleys 328 and 330, Nguyen Trai Street in Thanh Xuan Trung Ward and tested all their residents.

Both alleys are small and densely populated — there are 700 households with 2,000 people — and that could be the reason for the high infection rate, authorities said.

They would be blocked until August 30 until testing and contact tracing are completed, and Thanh Xuan District would decide on further isolation based on developments, its chairman, Vo Dang Dung, said.

Everyone in Thanh Xuan Trung Ward was tested for a second time on Thursday. The tests will be done in the ward every three days since it is now considered a high-risk zone.

Anyone refusing to give samples will be sent to quarantine facilities.

Local authorities said the outbreak began from a vegetable vendor who usually visits the Nga Tu So wholesale market in Dong Da District. Hanoi’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested testing all vendors at the market.

