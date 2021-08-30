Covid-19: Vietnam records 14,219 new cases as shippers to get free tests

Vietnam confirms another 14,219 new Covid-19 cases in 41 localities Monday, taking the country total of new wave to 445,292.

Today is the second highest single-day tally since Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam.

Binh Duong province leads the number of new infections with 6,050 cases, HCMC with 5,889 cases and Long An with 524 cases.

Among the new cases, 7,504 cases were detected in quarantine and locked down areas, while the reste recorded in the community with unclear sources of transmission.

Another 9,014 patients recovered and discharged, bringing total to 198,614.

The Health Ministry also report additional 315 Covid-19 death, raising the contry total to 11,064, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all infected cases.

So far, Vietnam has vaccinated 19.71 million people, among them 2.52 million have received two doses, according to Health Ministry.

Vietnam business hub of HCMC will test the shippers for Covid-19 every day for free, the local authorities said on Monday.

The deputy director of HCMC Department of Industry and Trade said that, the city has prepared 414 mobile medical stations to test shippers in Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

The municipal People’s Committee has allowed shippers to operate in Thu Duc and seven districts considered high-risk areas starting Monday. However, every shipper must has received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine and has rapid test for Covid-19 everyday.

In the low-risk districts, the shippers have to get tested for Covid every two days at mobile medical stations to remain operation. Shippers are still restricted to only one district per time.

