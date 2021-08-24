Covid-19: Vietnam records 10,811 new cases on Tuesday, total reaches 369,267

Vietnam confirmed additional 10,811 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 369,267.

HCMC recorded the most with 4,627 cases, followed by Bình Dương with 3,628 and Đồng Nai with 799.

So far, there have been 9,014 fatalities related to COVID-19.

Fourteen of the new infections were imported and the remaining 10,797 were all domestic transmissions.

A total of 6,780 cases were detected in the community.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also announced 348 fatalities related to COVID-19. HCM City had the most with 292, and the remaining deaths were in Bình Dương (35), Đồng Nai (4), Đồng Tháp (3), Tiền Giang (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Sóc Trăng (2), An Giang (1), Bến Tre (1), Bình Định (1), Bình Thuận (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Quảng Nam (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1).

But there was some good news as a further 7,663 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 162,279.

More than 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

Seven out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Hải Phòng and Điện Biên, according to Vietnam News.

More coronavirus cases should be expected in HCMC in the coming days as the city ramps up mass Covid-19 testing, the municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control warned.

From Aug. 23 to Sept. 6, Ho Chi Minh City imposed a stricter social distancing order where people are required to “stay where they are,” effectively banning them from going out. Military forces and local authorities would be in charge of delivering supplies to people’s doorsteps, including food and medicine.

Sick people who wish to go to the hospital, but not infected with Covid-19, could be transferred by certain taxi services. The city has allowed 500 taxis to operate during the social distancing period. Those with Covid-19 and whose conditions are turning severe may also be transported to hospital via 260 taxis from a separate company, VNExpress reported.

