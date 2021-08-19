Covid-19: Vietnam records 10,639 cases with 380 new deaths on Thursday

Thursday’s tally has put Vietnam’s total coronavirus tally at 312,611 cases and 7,150 deaths.

Total number of recovered cases so far reaches 120,059 cases.

The country has vaccinated nearly 16 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, with over 1.5 million people having been fully vaccinated

Vietnam on Thursday recorded 10,639 new local Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ever observed since the coronavirus hit the country.

The three localities recording the highest number of cases were Ho Chi Minh City with 4,425 cases, Binh Duong with 3,255 cases and Dong Nai with 657 cases.

Thursday’s tally has put Vietnam’s total coronavirus tally at 312,611 cases, meaning there are 3,180 cases for every one million people, ranking 169th of all countries and territories. Since the fourth coronavirus wave hit Vietnam in late April, the total infection tally is 308,559 cases.

Also on Thursday, 5,000 people were announced recovered from the disease, putting the total number of recovered cases so far to 120,059 cases.

380 new deaths were recorded, with 307 in Ho Chi Minh City, 45 in Binh Duong, 17 in Long An, three in Can Tho, and two each in Ben Tre, Binh Thuan, Tien Giang and Vinh Long. The total coronavirus death tally in Vietnam so far is 7,150 cases, or 2.3 percent of the infection tally, around the world’s average.

“While this 10,600 may be startling to see, total daily cases become less important as a greater proportion of the population is vaccinated. In Saigon, for example, 70% have at least one shot, offering good protection against hospitalization.” said an expat in Vietnam.

“As a result, severe illness and total deaths should start to decrease, offering hope that this horribly painful lockdown will soon end.” he added.

Vietnam has vaccinated nearly 16 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, with over 1.5 million people having been fully vaccinated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

