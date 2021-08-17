Covid-19: Vietnam now ranks 77th among 222 countries in terms of infection numbers

Vietnam’s Covid infection tally rises by 8,644, according Health Ministry

The country’s COVID-19 caseload tops 280,000, death toll surpasses 6,000.

Vietnam confirmed 8,644 more local Covid-19 cases in 43 localities Monday evening, pushing the infection tally in the ongoing wave to 279,630, Health Ministry reported.

In the past 24 hours, the number of new domestic transmissions has dropped by 930. Monday’s tally was led by HCMC with 3,341 cases, followed by Binh Duong (2,522), Long An (599) and Dong Nai (588).

Of the cases recorded, 2,422 cases were detected in the community while the remaining in quarantine facilities or lockdown areas.

Related: Here’s what you need to know about Rapid COVID-19 testing

According to Health Ministry, the number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic increased to 106,977 after 4,473 were announced recovered Monday, while the death toll increased to 6,141 with 368 fatalities.

Since the fourth wave broke out on April 27, Vietnam has recorded 279,630 infections in 62 cities and provinces.

Vietnam now ranks 77th among 222 countries and territories in terms of infection numbers.

The country has vaccinated over 14 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot. Over one million of them have been fully vaccinated, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

