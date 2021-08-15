Covid-19: Vietnam logs another 9,580 new cases as HCMC will continue social distancing

Vietnam recorded 9,574 new Covid-19 cases in 41 localities Sunday, raising the infection tally in the ongoing wave to 270,986.

Current epicenter HCMC led the day’s tally with 4,516 cases, followed by its neighbors and industrial hubs Binh Duong (2,358), Dong Nai (546) and Long An (514).

The capital city of Hanoi reported 39 new infections.

Vietnam confirmed 9,574 new Covid-19 cases, of the cases recorded on Sunday, 2,470 cases were detected in the community while the remaining in quarantine facilities or lockdown areas, Health Ministry reported.

The number of recoveries rose by 5,519 to 102,504, while the death toll increased to 5,774 with 337 fatalities confirmed Sunday. Since the fourth wave broke out on April 27, Vietnam has found infections in 62 cities and provinces.

Vietnam now ranks 78th among 222 countries and territories in terms of infection numbers and 66th in fatalities.

Over 13 million people in the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated, VNExpress citing a report from Health Ministry.

HCMC will continue social distancing, try to reduce the fatality rate and vaccinate 70 percent of people over 18 years old to contain the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The city will also allow Covid-19 patients to be treated at home, with support from local authorities and doctors.

Local firms can maintain their production with Covid prevention measures like allowing workers to live on the site, picking them up and taking them home directly without stopping in between.

The current social distancing order under Directive 16 requires people to stay home and only go out for basic necessities like buying food or medicines or to work at factories or businesses allowed to operate.

People must keep a distance of at least two meters. No more than two people can gather together in public apart from work, schools or hospitals. The majority of public transportation will be shut down and there will be no travel between localities.

There has been no new cluster, while the numbers of daily new Covid patients have not gone up. In the last 13 days (August 2 to 15), the average number of new patients every day is 3,830, an 18 percent decrease in comparison with the previous 13 days (July 20 to August 1).

On average, 2,500 people are being discharged every day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 70,727.

The number of vehicles on the streets has decreased by 75 percent, the infection rate in locked down areas have gone down to 57 percent (in early August, the infection rate in locked down areas was 80 percent), according to VNExpress.

