Covid-19: Vietnam logs 9,150 new cases as vaccination campaign reaches over 13 million people

Vietnam records 9,150 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a drop of 503 from Thursday, was led by HCMC with 3,531 cases, followed by Binh Duong (2,816), Dong Nai (808), and Long An (623), all localities in the south.

The number of recoveries rose by 3,593 to 92,738, while the death toll increased to 5,088 with 275 fatalities confirmed Friday, Health Ministry reported.

Since the fourth wave broke out on April 27, Vietnam has found infections in 62 cities and provinces.

According to the Health Ministry, over 13 million have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 1.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

Friday morning, a batch of 1,113,400 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived in HCMC under a contract signed with the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC).

Vietnam has received over 19 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, through contracts, global vaccine access mechanism Covax or foreign aid.

The country aims to vaccinate 70 percent of its 96 million population by next year, procuring at least 150 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for the purpose.

