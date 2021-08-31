Covid-19: Vietnam logs 12,591 new cases, HCMC needs 8.1 million more vaccine doses

Vietnam’s domestic Covid case count up by 12,591 on Tuesday.

HCMC needs extra 8.1 mln vaccine doses to inoculate all adults

Vietnam records another 12,591 local Covid-19 patients in 42 localities on Tuesday, down 1,628 against the previous day.

The business hub of HCMC accounted for most of new infections with 5,444 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 4,530 cases, Dong Nai 634 cases and Long An 587 cases.

Also read: Here’s how to get help during the coronavirus as foreigners in Vietnam’s Da Nang

So far, Vietnam has recorded 457,882 cases in the fourth wave and 236,086 have recovered

Ministry of Health confirmed 11,064 patients had died of Covid-19 as of Monday, mostly during the new wave. The ministry has not updated any new fatality on Tuesday, according to VNExpress.

HCMC needs 8.1 million more doses to have all 7.2 million of its people over 18 double vaccinated against the Covid-19 by end of this year.

For the remaining months of the year, the city’s vaccination program would commence in four phases, according to a vaccination plan issued by the local administration.

In order to have enough vaccines according to this plan, in addition to sources provided by Health Ministry, the city’s Health Department has been assigned to coordinate with relevant units to negotiate and buy the vaccines.

The city itself would continue to call for funding for vaccines from different sources at the same time.

Related: Here are what you need to know about vaccination campaign in HCMC

Local authorities in each district have been requested to administer the second dose as soon as they have access to vaccine sources.

So far, HCMC has inoculated 6.1 million above 18, or 83 percent of the total, with the first dose, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

