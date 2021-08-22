Covid-19: Vietnam logs 11,346 new cases and 737 deaths as HCMC factories continue stay-at-work

Vietnam confirmed 11,346 new Covid-19 patients in 36 localities on Sunday, and the highest single-day fatalities of 737.

The HCMC EPZ and IP Authority (HEPZA) has informed factories implementing the stay-at-work model that they can continue operations amidst the tightened restrictions that start Monday.

Sunday’s tally is the second highest daily number of domestic infections since the beginning of the epidemic, after Saturday’s 13,417.

The three localities recording the most cases were Ho Chi Minh City (4,193), Binh Duong (3,795) and Dong Nai (849).

The number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic increased to 147,667 after 7,580 were announced recovered Sunday, while the death toll increased to 8,277.

HCMC, epicenter of Vietnam’s fourth coronavirus wave, has so far recorded 175,994 local cases and 6,538 deaths.

The total number of cases in Vietnam in the new wave since late April stands at 343,973, and since the start of the pandemic last year 348,059, ranking 68th among 222 countries and territories. On average, there are 3,540 Covid-19 cases for every one million people.

Vietnam has vaccinated over 17 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, with over 1.7 million people having been fully vaccinated.

HEPZA has also sent a document to infrastructure development companies and enterprises in export processing zones and industrial parks on strengthening a number of preventive measures.

It requires factories to comply with the requirements and regulations of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and strictly instruct employees staying on site not to leave the workplace.

Businesses engaged in manufacturing with the stay-at-work model are being allowed to continue operations in industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) in HCMC to create favorable conditions for limiting disruptions to the production chain and ensuring job stability for workers.

The HCMC People’s Committee had recently requested the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and HEPZA to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to strengthen inspection and supervision of enterprises, and allow businesses to continue operating if they meet the requirements for epidemic prevention and control.

HEPZA also confirmed that it is not accepting new registrations from businesses wanting to apply the stay-at-work model for production.

Enterprises cannot change, add or reduce laborers who are both isolated and engaged in production, except in emergency cases where leaving the production place cannot be avoided. Businesses have to strictly carry out Covid-19 tests every seven days.

The enterprises cannot apply the alternatives to stay-at-work model until further notice from HEPZA.

From August 23 to September 6, the HEPZA management board will not entertain requests for addition or reduction in the number of workers, according to VNExpress

