Covid-19: Vietnam confirms 8,385 new cases and 388 deaths

Vietnam records further 8,385 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of 938 cases compared to the previous day, Health Ministry reported.

Among the new cases, HCMC confirms the highest number with 3,956 cases, followed by southern Binh Duong Province with 1,325, Long An with 890 cases and Dong Nai with 732 cases.

Other domestic infections were in 36 other provinces and cities including Nghe An (128 cases), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (109), Can Tho (106) and Tay Ninh (102).

The capital city of Hanoi also records 61 new cases, according to health ministry.

Another five new imported cases were also confirmed today.

Vietnam has recorded local Covid-19 cases in 62 of its 63 cities and provinces since the new wave started over three months ago, leaving northern Cao Bang the only province that has yet to be infected.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported 388 new deaths on Tuesday. Most of them were in HCM City with 308 deaths, increasing the total number of deaths across the country to 4,145.

As many as 4,428 patients were declared recovered the same day, as of today, the country has seen 80,348 recoveries, according to Vietnam News Agency.

So far, more than 9.98 million people in the country have received Covid vaccination, including more than one million fully vaccinated with two shots.

