Covid-19: Vietnam confirms 12,097 as shippers allowed to resume operation at high-risk districts in HCMC

Today is the third largest single-day tally since Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam with 6,468 cases recorded in the community with unclear sources of transmission.

Shippers allowed to resume operation in eight high-risk districts if Ho Chi Minh city. They must undergo Covid-19 testing at mobile medical stations every morning, and if the results come back negative, they are allowed to operate.

Vietnam’s health ministry reported another 12,097 new Covid-19 cases in 39 cities and provinces on Saturday, bringing the new wave total to 418,321.

Today is the third largest single-day tally since Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam. Of which, 6,468 cases recorded in the community with unclear sources of transmission and 5,629 cases were detected in quarantine and locked down areas.

HCMC continues to lead the highest numbers of new cases (5,481), followed by its neighbors Binh Duong (4,049) and Dong Nai (797), all three being major industrial hubs.

The health ministry also reported 352 new coronavirus deaths, with 271 in Ho Chi Minh City, 38 in Binh Duong, 16 in Dong Nai, 15 in Tien Giang, four in Long An, two each in Dong Thap and Khanh Hoa, and one each in Da Nang, Ben Tre, Nghe An and Thua Thien-Hue.

As of today, the coronavirus death toll in the country reaches 10,405, accounting for around 2.5 percent of all cases.

Another 12,375 Covid-19 patients fully recovered and discharged on Saturday, bringing the total number to 210,989.

According to the health ministry, over 19 million people have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shots with over 2.3 million are fully vaccinated.

HCMC, epicenter of Vietnam has allowed shippers in high-risk Covid areas of Thu Duc City and seven districts to resume services but they must be tested daily.

The decision came following a meeting between Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and the city’s leaders on Saturday afternoon to discuss shopping demand of residents amid tightened travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Under the new decision, all shippers who utilize tech apps can offer delivery services.

Earlier, shippers were asked to suspend operation as the city imposed strict lockdown on August 23, requiring people to stay where they are and only allowing certain groups to be on the street.

The shippers will undergo Covid-19 testing at mobile medical stations operated by the military at their wards every morning, and if the results come back negative, they are allowed to operate.

Shippers in all districts with low risks, who have maintained operation since August 23, would be tested twice a week.

There are over 12,500 shippers operating in the 14 districts. The figure would increase to 25,000 after shippers in the eight high-risk districts are allowed to resume service, according to VNExpress.

