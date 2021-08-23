Covid-19: Vietnam confirms 10,383 new cases. Total reaches 354,356

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health reported 10,383 new local Covid-19 patients in 39 localities on Monday, taking the national tally in the current outbreak to 354,356.

Military personnel and task forces in Covid-19 epicenter HCMC have delivered food to the doorsteps of patients and people in difficulty.

Vietnam records 10,383 new Covid cases, three localities recording the most cases were Ho Chi Minh City (4,252), Binh Duong (3,183) and Dong Nai (623).

The number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 154,612 after 6,945 were announced recovered Monday, while the death toll increased by 389 to 8,666.

HCMC, epicenter of Vietnam’s fourth coronavirus wave, has so far recorded 180,245 local cases and 6,878 deaths. The city has tightened its Covid-19 prevention measures starting Monday.

The total number of cases in Vietnam since the start of the pandemic last year has risen to 358,403.

Vietnam has vaccinated over 17.3 million people with at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, with over 1.8 million people having been fully vaccinated.

Soldiers supply food to HCMC needy

Infantry soldiers of 7th Military Region, which commands armed forces defending southeast Vietnam, and volunteers in Binh Thanh District divide rice, cooking oil, soy sauce, canned meat, milk and vegetables into packages to give 100 families.

Aside from the free food, they also deliver food ordered by locals.

Nguyen Thi Tra My, a member of the union, said it is expected to buy food on behalf of 300-400 families in the ward every day in the next two weeks of stricter Covid-19 restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City.

The union will send a list of food packages, with each costing less than VND300,000, to each residential area for each family to register. The food comes from supermarkets and will be delivered to each household in the morning.

HCMC on Monday commenced a 15-day campaign to tighten coronavirus restrictions, requiring people to “stay where they are,” isolating homes from homes, streets from streets and wards from wards and have military forces support existing teams in the city in all activities to fight the pandemic, including patrolling and treating patients.

Those on the list to receive free food include people that have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.The Ministry of National Defense plans to mobilize about 35,000 militiamen and thousands of soldiers from 7th Military Region and 4th Corps, one of the four regular army corps of the People’s Army of Vietnam stationed in Binh Duong Province that borders HCMC.

At the same time, more than 2,000 medics and 30 ambulances managed by the military in the north will be sent to HCMC to participate in testing and treating Covid-19 patients.

HCMC has been hit hardest in the ongoing Covid-19 wave that emerged in Vietnam in late April.

The city of 13 million including migrants has recorded around 176,000 community infections and 6,538 fatalities, according to VNExpress.

