Covid-19 patient escapes from hospital, another 44 new domestic cases recorded

A 22-year-old man infected with novel coronavirus climbed a wall to get out of a field hospital in Covid-19 hotspot Bac Giang Province to buy food, local authorities said.

The Health Ministry confirmed 44 local Covid-19 patients on Monday morning, raising Vietnam’s infection tally in its ongoing Covid wave to 5,666.

Hoang Cong Bo, chairman of Hiep Hoa District in Bac Giang Province, confirmed Saturday that the incident took place on Thursday and local authorities were considering punishing the man for breaching pandemic prevention protocols.

The man, an employee of mobile phone components maker Samkwang Co.,Ltd. in the Quang Chau Industrial Park, had been transferred to the field hospital in Hiep Hoa District on May 23 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

On June 3, he climbed over the hospital’s wall and went out to buy cakes, milk and soft drinks at a grocery store. He wore a face mask, stood one meter away from the shopkeeper and then climbed the wall back to the center.

“Local authorities have provided enough food and essential personal items for Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine facilities,” said Bo, adding that the initial investigations indicate the patient had escaped from the hospital after “words of encouragement of some individuals.”

Three people in close contact with the patient and 12 others related to those having contacted the patient have been sent to centralized quarantine facilities. All stores around the hospital have been forced to close down until further notice.

Local police have been tasked with investigating the incident and assessing the potential of the patient spreading the virus among the community, causing new outbreaks.

The field hospital, which is currently treating 247 Covid-19 patients, has two checkpoints manned by a security team inside the hospital and police officers outside. How the man managed to escape notice of the security personnel has not been made clear.

Vietnam records 44 new domestic Covid-19 cases Monday morning.

Vietnam adds 44 cases to domestic Covid-19 count, the new cases were recorded in three northern provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Bac Giang registered 24 cases while its neighbor Bac Ninh reported six and all patients are linked to clusters at their industrial parks.

Ha Nam recorded two cases who are people that have come into contact with Covid patients.

In HCMC, 12 cases are all associated with the cluster at a Christian congregation based in Go Vap District.

Almost six weeks into the new wave, Vietnam has recorded infections in 39 of its 63 cities and provinces.

Of the cases, Bac Giang has the highest number of infections, at 3,113, followed by Bac Ninh with 1,099, Hanoi with 438, including 94 at a hospital under lockdown and HCMC 388.

More than 1.2 million of Vietnam’s 96-million population have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, VNExpress reported.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

