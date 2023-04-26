Covid-19 is complicated, schools push semester exam schedule early

Concerned about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Education and Training of Dong Nai province has requested schools to proactively adjust the schedule for the second semester exams.

On April 25th, the Department of Education and Training of Dong Nai province announced that it had issued a document requesting localities to proactively adjust the schedule for the second-semester exams due to concerns about the impact of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the current Covid-19 situation in Dong Nai province is showing signs of complex developments, so the Department of Education and Training of Dong Nai province has requested the Education Departments, high schools, and institutions that regularly provide high school education programs to proactively adjust the schedule for the second-semester exams earlier than planned.

Schools are required to actively adjust the semester exam schedule

Previously, many institutions had scheduled the second-semester exams from May 3rd to May 13th. However, due to the complex developments of the pandemic and to ensure that students have enough conditions to complete the curriculum of all subjects, the Department of Education and Training has requested institutions to proactively organize the second-semester exams earlier for certain grade levels and subjects that do not have a common exam according to the Department’s test paper.

After the exams, institutions will continue teaching and completing the curriculum according to the academic timeline.

According to the report of the Dong Nai Health Department, from the beginning of the year until April 23rd, there have been 122 Covid-19 cases in the entire province, and just last week (from April 17th to 23rd), there were 90 new cases, with 3 severe cases being treated at Dong Nai General Hospital.

@Vietnamnet