Covid-19: Hanoi records 96 new cases, Vietnam total cases reach 377,245

Vietnam’s Health Ministry confirmed 12,096 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, up 1,296 from Tuesday.

Ho Chi Minh City led with 5,294 new cases, followed by Binh Duong Province (4,129) and Dong Nai Province (618).

New cases were also detected in Đồng Nai (618), Long An (460), Tiền Giang (319), Đà Nẵng (162), Khánh Hòa (150), Tây Ninh (119), Bình Thuận (106), Hà Nội (96), Nghệ An (95), Đồng Tháp (93), Cần Thơ (90), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (75), An Giang (50), Đắk Lắk (40), Cà Mau (28), Phú Yên (27), Trà Vinh (24), Kiên Giang (23), Bình Định (18), Hà Tĩnh (15), Quảng Nam (9), Bạc Liêu (7), Bình Phước (7), Ninh Thuận (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Đắk Nông (5), Sơn La (4), Hậu Giang (4), Sóc Trăng (4), Thanh Hóa (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Thái Bình (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), and Quảng Bình (1).

Wednesday marked the seventh day in a row Vietnam has recorded over 10,000 cases in a day.

This brings the total number of cases in the fourth Covid-19 wave to 377,245.

On Wednesday, a total 7,646 of people were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 169,921.

335 deaths were confirmed Wednseday, most of them in HCMC. The Covid-19 death tally is now at 9,349, or 2.5 percent of infections.

By August 25, the country confirms 18,095,473 people have been vaccinated, of those 2,039,251 people have been given two doses.

There are seven provinces and cities that have not recorded new cases for 14 days – Quảng Ninh, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hoà Bình, Yên Bái and Hà Giang.

There are 749 patients currently in intensive care and 27 patients are under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), according to Vietnam News.

