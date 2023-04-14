Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City surge, with emergence of XBB.1.5 variant

Ho Chi Minh City has 12 Covid-19 patients being treated at hospitals. Recent gene sequencing results have identified the emergence of the Omicron variant sub-lineage XBB.1.5 in the city.

On the morning of April 14th, the Ho Chi Minh City Health Department announced that since the beginning of March, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the area has been under 3 cases/day, with an average of one case per day. From April 6th to April 12th, the city had 6 new Covid-19 patients.

However, on April 12th, the city recorded 3 new cases and on April 13th, there were 7 new cases. Currently, the 12 Covid-19 patients being treated at hospitals are not in critical condition requiring mechanical ventilation.

The Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases has conducted SARS-CoV-2 sequencing from positive patients during the period of January 11th to March 20th. The results showed that 5 samples were successfully decoded, including 2 samples belonging to the BA.5 sub-lineage, 1 sample to BA.2.75, 1 sample to XBB.1, and 1 sample to XBB.1.5 (accounting for 20%).

People in the high-risk group go to the Medical Center of District 3 (HCMC) to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: GL.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), XBB.1.5 is currently the dominant variant globally and has been detected in 94 countries. Analytical data shows no reports of increased severity or increased hospitalizations and deaths from any XBB lineage variant currently circulating.

WHO has classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of concern and continues to monitor it closely. At the same time, there are 7 other variants being monitored. Currently, no variant of concern or causing serious consequences has emerged.

In light of this situation, the Ho Chi Minh City Health Department is calling on people to maintain community immunity against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated according to regulations for family members and children over 5 years old, as well as high-risk groups.

In the context above, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has issued a document on implementing measures to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control. Accordingly, the Department of Health directs the city’s Disease Control Center to enhance surveillance activities to early detect outbreaks, clusters of infections, and respiratory inflammation clusters.

At the same time, the Department coordinates with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit to monitor the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in the community. The Department continues to promote and encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially for high-risk groups.

All hospitals in the area must be ready with human resources, facilities, equipment, medicines, and vehicles to ensure 24/7 readiness to meet people’s healthcare needs and emergency treatment. Hospitals are ready to set up isolation areas, admission areas, and treatment areas for COVID-19 patients in COVID-19 wards/units.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the final-line hospital to treat critically ill COVID-19 cases. Other final-line hospitals in the city are ready to receive, treat, and provide emergency care for COVID-19 patients with underlying diseases transferred from lower-level hospitals. Field Hospital No. 13 is ready to activate within 24 hours when the epidemic situation worsens.

