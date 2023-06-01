Countryside market attracts tourists with new travel products

The purpose of this event is to preserve, exploit, and promote the natural and cultural values of the Tien Phuoc and Tien Canh regions in the field of tourism, attracting the attention, visits, and experiences of tourists towards the new tourism products of Tien land, contributing to the development of a sustainable green tourism ecosystem and promoting investment in the area.

Up to now, all preparations have been made to welcome visitors to the ancient village of Loc Yen – Thanh Binh, a place with many historical and cultural relics and attractive landscapes.

This year’s Loc Yen – Thanh Binh Rural Market will feature promising programs that appeal to locals and tourists. The local area will showcase agricultural and forestry products, handicrafts, OCOP products, agricultural support products, various traditional cakes, especially local plants and fruits from Tien Phuoc, combined with traditional performances of the local area. They will also organize the sale of local specialty dishes such as mixed jackfruit salad, stone snails, salted chicken stew, mudskipper fish, Quang-style noodles, pancake, fermented sour sausage wrapped in fig leaves.

In addition, the local area will organize traditional craft demonstrations such as cake making, incense making, mo cau handicraft products, leaf-covered noodles, weaving mats, stone edge grinding, and also organize folk games, cultural exchanges, pole dancing, recitation of poetry, and folk dances.

Visitors to the Loc Yen – Thanh Binh Rural Market will have the opportunity to experience tourism services at the community tourism site of the ancient village of Loc Yen, visit ancient houses, stone-paved roads, the atmosphere of the ancient village, cultural and historical relics, enjoy local cuisine, participate in folk games, and witness traditional craft demonstrations that have their own unique characteristics of the rural area of Tien Phuoc.

Loc Yen ancient village is currently one of the four ancient villages in the country classified as a national-level relic. There are still many ancient houses here that are 100-150 years old. The ancient houses of Tien land were crafted by the talented hands of the carpenters of Kim Bong and are located next to stone alleys, under the shade of fruit trees.

@Vietnamnet