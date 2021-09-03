Coronavirus under control at home to a large expat community in HCMC

HCMC, home to 13 million people with 22 districts, seeks to control the outbreak before September 15.

District 7, home to a large expat community, has become the first HCMC locality to bring Covid-19 under control.

It had immunized nearly 94 percent of its 238,300 residents by the end of last month, according to its chairman, Hoang Minh Tuan Anh.

The single-day death rate has fallen from four to five a day in Aug. 23 to two now.

The district achieved this by having 600 beds available for Covid-19 treatment in early May, triple the number recommended by the city, which allowed it to isolate 1,541 patients immediately.

It has 34 mobile medical stations with two to three nurses each which have provided assistance to over 1,000 people.

Anh said District 7 would continue with widespread testing and vaccinate everyone fully by the end of this month.

Related: Covid-19: Southern cities urged to speed up vaccination as the country logs 13,197 new cases

HCMC, home to 13 million people with 22 districts, seeks to control the outbreak before September 15, bringing the death tally down further and having less than 2,000 people admitted to hospitals every day.

It also wants to vaccinate 70 percent of people aged 18, giving 15 percent of the second shot too.

It has had nearly 232,600 Covid cases since the end of April, 5,963 on Thursday alone, according to VNExpress.

By Trung Son

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

