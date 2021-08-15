Coronavirus takes lives of 337 patients in Vietnam in last 24 hours

Vietnam health ministry announced on Sunday that 9,580 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported across the country during the past 24 hours, adding that 337 patients have passed away in the same period of time.

The country total number of infections now stands at 275,044, and the amount of fatalities, 5,774, according to Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said 5,519 people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 102,504.

Among patients being treated, 589 are being cared for in ICU, while 18 are using machines to help them breathe.

On Sunday, as HCM City announced its plan to extend strict lockdown for another month until September 15, hundreds of migrant workers have packed their bags and personal belongings and rushed to the city’s gateways in a bid to leave for their hometowns in the surrounding provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Thuan, and some central provinces, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The police officers at the checkpoints struggled to prevent them from leaving the city, urging them not to congregate and telling people to remain where they stay as per the Government’s order. The law enforcement and local authorities took note of their information and address to provide support later.

Many provinces have organized ‘repatriation’ trips by trains, airplanes and subsequent centralized quarantine facilities for their people in recent days as the outbreak situation in the southern city worsens, but many others remain behind.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the decision issued late July on extension of lockdown across 19 southern cities and provinces has asked local authorities to guarantee livelihoods and healthcare of people so they could remain where they are, according to Vietnam News Agency.

