Coronavirus cases in Philippines rose to 6,459, death toll hits 428

Philippines reported 200 new infections of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,459 on Monday morning.

The Department of Health (DOH) of Philippines also reported that 19 additional COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 428.

Meanwhile, 41 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 613.

The Philippines imposed on March 16 a lockdown in the northern part of the country to flatten the virus curve and slow down the rise of case numbers. At the same time, the Philippines is working to ramp up the capacity of its healthcare system.

The country is aggressively recruiting healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, medical technologists and respiratory technologists to beef up its frontline workforce in hospitals amid an increasing number of the COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 800 doctors and nurses have contracted the virus since the outbreak. The disease has claimed the lives of at least 22 healthcare workers.

To identify and isolate COVID-19 patients, the Philippines is also ramping up COVID-19 testing across the archipelago.

The government is currently assessing the COVID-19 situation in the country to determine if there is a need to extend or modify the lockdown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

