Converting intent into action – Vietnamese travellers are adopting sustainable habits while on vacation

Booking.com research reveals that travelling more sustainable continues to be on the forefront for travelers with over 97% of Vietnamese travelers wanting to travel more sustainably over the coming months.

As per the Sustainable Travel Report 2023, Vietnamese travellers are converting intent into action by taking active small steps at home, and when traveling, to drive a more sustainable future. Encouragingly, travellers are integrating sustainable thinking into their vacation planning such as using reusable shopping bags, recycling waste or carrying their own reusable water bottle. Some say, they now travel outside of peak season to avoid overcrowding and opt for walking, biking, or taking public transport as part of their means of transportation. Others have also taken on the “buy local” mantra, favouring small, independent stores to contribute to the local economy.

Recycling, reusing and the value of reducing are becoming the mantra of the Vietnamese traveller

A majority of Vietnamese travelers recognize by conserving resources now and being more sustainable, one can help save the planet. In just a year, Vietnamese have grown extremely conscious of how they impact the planet and are implementing several measures as a result.

In a bid to save water, 42% travellers reuse their towels multiple times, up 24% from 2022

As more people are comprehending the value of reducing, reusing, and recycling 55% of them brought their own reusable water bottles, up by 47% since 2022.

52% individuals are utilising reusable bags to be more responsible; 40% practise recycling garbage while travelling and surprisingly, 46% always carry their personal, reusable water bottle.

Vietnamese are making greater efforts to be more mindful of their travel impact at every step of their journey

Vietnamese travellers are taking several sustainability-related actions as their environmental consciousness grows.

Taking conscious habits from home when travelling, 79% now turn off their air-conditioning when they aren’t there (up 37% from 2022)

Vietnamese travellers are moving towards sustainable travel practices and are becoming more selective when deciding their accommodations and modes of transportation primarily due to the worsening effects of climate change and growing environmental awareness.

When it comes to transportation, 41% of Vietnamese travellers now plan their sightseeing so that they can walk, use bicycles or take public transportation – essential for ecotourism

Additionally, taking the ‘buy local’ ideology is also a popular mantra amongst travellers while on vacation with 36% of Vietnamese respondents favouring small, independent stores.

Incentives and discounts can further drive Vietnamese to be more sustainable

Today, while the intent is clear, there are several challenges travellers face to find and book sustainable properties, however, they are open to further incentives to travel sustainably. More than half of Vietnamese (53%) travellers are asking for discounts and financial incentives to choose eco-friendly options. Additionally, it has been found that 47% of people would be motivated to travel more sustainably if they were given reward points for selecting sustainable options. These reward points can also be used to receive additional benefits or discounts through online travel agencies.

According to Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com, “Vietnamese travelers are travelling with a renewed outlook to reduce their impact on the planet. With 83% of respondents wanting to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived, today’s travellers are increasingly adopting a regenerative approach to travel. They are converting intent into action by taking active small steps at home and when travelling to drive a more sustainable future. To help travellers in their sustainability journey, Booking.com has taken measures to help not only travellers but also local communities and the environment. This includes awarding thousands of properties in Vietnam and globally with the Travel Sustainable Badge, the ability to compare the CO2 emissions for different flight options or being able to find and book greener taxi options. We are committed to making it easier for everyone to experience travel in a more mindful and responsible way.”

To download Booking.com’s full 2023 Sustainable Travel Research Report, please visit the Booking.com global media room.