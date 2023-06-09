Control over price gouging of electric fans and generators

The Director of the Market Management Department of Hanoi City has issued an urgent dispatch requiring the team leaders of market management teams to monitor the business activities of products and goods such as power generators, various types of electrical fans, evaporative coolers, and cooling equipment.

Specifically, prior to implementing the rotational power outages to regulate electricity consumption during hot days, the Department has received media reports reflecting the situation in Hanoi and some other localities where people rush to buy products and goods including power generators, various types of electrical fans, evaporative coolers, and cooling equipment.

This trend has led to a shortage of the aforementioned products due to limited supply while demand is high, posing risks of price hikes (unreasonable purchasing and selling prices) to exploit business opportunities, circulation, and affecting consumer rights.

Therefore, the Director of the Market Management Department has assigned lower-level units to proactively implement management measures based on their functions, tasks, authority, geographical areas, and assigned sectors. This includes detecting, preventing, and strictly handling violations according to legal regulations against organizations and individuals who take advantage of the high demand to increase prices for illegal gains.

Furthermore, the Department’s leadership has also requested tightening business activities, transportation, and circulation of smuggled electrical cooling devices and ensuring their quality and safety for users.

