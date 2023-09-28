Consensus on 7-Day Lunar New Year Holiday in 2024

The Ministry of Interior has agreed with the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday plan proposed by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs. Accordingly, during the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday, civil servants and officials will have a 7-day break from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month to the 5th day of the 1st lunar month, which is from February 8, 2024, to February 14, 2024.

Previously, in the draft proposal for the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday plan, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs sought input from various ministries and sectors and presented two options for the holiday.

Option 1 is for civil servants and officials to have a 7-day break from Thursday, February 8, 2024, to Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (equivalent to the 29th day of the 12th lunar month in the Year of the Quy Mao to the 5th day of the 1st lunar month in the Year of the Giap Thin). With this option, workers will have 2 days off before Tet and 5 days during Tet.

Under option 2, the Tet holiday also lasts for 7 days but with 1 day off before Tet and 6 days during Tet. Thus, civil servants and officials will have a break from February 9, 2024, to Thursday, February 15, 2024 (equivalent to the 30th day of the 12th lunar month in the Year of the Quy Mao to the 6th day of the 1st lunar month in the Year of the Giap Thin).

Regarding employees in businesses, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs stated that the Lunar New Year holiday schedule should be arranged based on practical conditions and the holiday calendar applied to civil servants and officials. The state encourages businesses to apply the holiday schedule to their employees as they do for civil servants. In this regard, businesses need to announce their Lunar New Year holiday plans to employees at least 30 days before implementation.

@Thesaigontimes