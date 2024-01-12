Confirmed there are Vietnamese citizens in the case of 14 migrants in a refrigerated container in Ireland

On the afternoon of January 11, at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a reporter’s question asking for information about the fact that on January 10, Irish police opened an investigation into human trafficking after 14 illegal immigrants, including 3 Vietnamese people said to be found in a refrigerated container at Rosslare port, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said:

“Immediately after receiving the information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland concurrently in Ireland to contact local authorities, coordinate to find information, and closely follow the investigation process of this case.”

According to the latest information recently provided by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, local authorities have announced there are 3 people believed to be Vietnamese citizens in the case.

Following the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland is continuing to coordinate closely with local authorities to verify identity and be ready to take necessary citizen protection measures.

@vtv.vn