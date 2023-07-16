Home » Côn Đảo temporarily suspends sightseeing activities at relics
Côn Đảo temporarily suspends sightseeing activities at relics

A number of monuments in Con Dao will temporarily suspend sightseeing and visitation activities in order to facilitate the organization of events commemorating the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

by Linh Vu
Phu Tuong Camp

To be more specific:

  • From 7 a.m. on July 17 to 7 a.m. on July 20, sightseeing and visiting activities at Hang Duong Cemetery, Phu Hai Camp, and Con Dao Temple will be temporarily suspended.
  • From 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 17, sightseeing and visiting activities at Hang Keo Cemetery, Phu Tuong camp, French tiger cage, Pier 914, Ben Dam prison escape stele, and Ma Thien Lanh Bridge will be temporarily suspended.
  • Con Dao Museum, in particular, will be temporarily closed on July 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After the aforesaid time, the relic sites will be available to the public and tourists.

