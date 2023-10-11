Completion of renovation for 4 Northern railway stations in October

According to information from the Railway Project Management Board, it is expected that the renovation project for four stations on the North railway line, namely Gia Lam, Cam Giang, Hai Duong, and Lang Son, will be completed this October.

Currently, Gia Lam station has completed the renovation of the infrastructure for railway tracks 1 and 3. The unit is currently working on renovating the infrastructure for railway track 2, drainage systems, and upgrading the station platform.

Cam Giang station has completed the construction of sheltered platforms for intermediate stations, renovation of the infrastructure for railway tracks within the station, and drainage systems. The project is currently in the process of constructing basic sheltered platforms and restroom facilities, as well as fencing.

Hai Duong station has completed the construction of sheltered platforms. It has also essentially completed the renovation of the infrastructure for railway tracks within the station and drainage systems. Lang Son station is currently working on the construction of a new warehouse and related items such as lighting, and fire prevention systems.

In addition, the other two remaining stations, Dong Dang (Lang Son) and Xuan Giao (Lao Cai), are still awaiting land clearance to complete certain items.

The North railway station renovation project was approved for investment by the Ministry of Transport in 2022. In this project, the construction unit will carry out renovation and upgrades at three passenger stations: Gia Lam, Cam Giang, Hai Duong, on the Hanoi-Hai Phong route; and four freight stations: Vat Cach Station, Vat Cach Port (on the Gia Lam – Hai Phong route); Dong Dang Station and Lang Son Station (on the Hanoi – Dong Dang route); and Xuan Giao Station (on the Yen Vien – Lao Cai route).

The project has a total investment of 470 billion VND, funded by the state budget as part of the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021-2025.

@Thesaigontimes