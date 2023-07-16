Commencement of two routes connecting Long Thanh airport

Two connecting roads to Long Thanh Airport have been started construction, with a total length of nearly 8 km, a total investment capital of 2,630 billion Vietnamese dong, and an estimated completion time of 885 days.

On the morning of July 14th, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) held a groundbreaking ceremony for two roads (T1, T2) connecting Long Thanh International Airport (Long Thanh Airport).

Perspective of the route connecting Long Thanh airport

This is an important project, especially the T1 road, because besides serving transportation connections for Long Thanh Airport when put into operation, it also plays a role as a service road during the construction process.

According to the design, the T1 road has a length of 4.3 km, connecting National Highway 51 to Long Thanh Airport; The T2 road has a length of 3.5 km, connecting Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway and running parallel to Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway (which started construction on June 18th).

The construction contractor is a consortium of 6 companies, with Deo Ca Group playing a leading role. The construction time is 885 days, with a total project value of over 2,630 billion Vietnamese dong.

The project is expected to be completed in 885 days

At the groundbreaking ceremony, the consortium of contractors hoped that Dong Nai province would pay attention and promptly hand over the land to serve the project, especially in the areas of critical progress such as large bridges and intersections. At the same time, they requested favorable conditions and support for contractors to access material sources, especially earth materials. Long Thanh Airport is a project invested by ACV, with a scale of 5,000 hectares, which started construction in early 2021. Phase 1 will include the construction of a runway and a passenger terminal, along with supporting items, with a capacity of 25 million passengers per year and 1.2 million tons of cargo per year. The project is expected to be put into operation in 2025. When completed, Long Thanh Airport will have 4 runways, 4 passenger terminals, along with supporting items, with a capacity of 100 million passengers per year and 5 million tons of cargo per year. The important item, the passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport, is scheduled to start construction in August 2023. @Thanhnien.vn