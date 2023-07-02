Home » Commencement of anti-flood project in Bien Hoa
Commencement of anti-flood project in Bien Hoa

The project has a total investment cost of more than 23 billion VND and is projected to be completed by the end of December this year.

by Linh Vu
Yesterday (July 1), Bien Hoa City began an anti-flood project on Dong Khoi Street, from the Dong Khoi bridge to the Thiet Giap intersection, in two wards: Tan Phong and Trang Dai.

The Bien Hoa City Project Management Board has invested in the project, which has a construction cost of 23 billion VND. The anti-flood works are planned to be constructed in six months and finished by December 2023.

The Project Management Board of Bien Hoa City started the anti-flood project. Photo: PLO

The work will involve the installation and building of two 2m x 2m concrete box culverts on both sides of Dong Khoi Road, with a length of about 320 m on each side; and the installation and construction of about 210m round concrete culverts with a diameter of 1.5 m to drain water down to San Mau stream.

Dong Khoi Street, which connects the Dong Khoi Bridge with the Trang Dai intersection, is the most heavily flooded area in Bien Hoa City. Due to recent severe rains, the high water in this location could not be drained into the Suoi Mau canal, resulting in extensive flooding and the breakdown of dozens of automobiles and motorcycles. Water came in from all directions, causing flooding about 40cm, even on the sidewalk.

The flood point of the Dong Khoi Bridge area is determined to be the deepest local flooding point in Bien Hoa City at the moment. Photo: PLO

Many people had to get out of the vehicle to pull and push it through the flooded region, however, due to the rapidly rushing water, some of them fell. During rush hour, waterlogged roads created congestion stretching from the Tan Phong intersection through to the Trang Dai intersection.

@vtv.vn

