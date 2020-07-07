Colourful face masks gain popularity in South Korea

Face masks featuring diverse colours and designs are gaining ground in South Korea, as protective equipment is increasingly perceived as a fashion item.

A growing number of social media users here are posting photos with fashionable face masks. More than 20,000 posts have been uploaded on Naver, Korea’s biggest portal, and similar mask-related photos are piling up on Instagram as well.

Last month, a fashion show was held in Gangnam, southern Seoul, showcasing various facial protection products. Models wearing protective masks with different patterns walked down the runway, signaling the expanded role of face masks.

Celebrities have been joining in the trend. For instance, actress Kim Hye-soo uploaded a photo on her social media account in a neon-coloured mask. The photo drew a great number of clicks and likes.

As masks have become a default item to put on when a person goes out in Korea, more creative ideas on mask styles are expected to hit social media.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

