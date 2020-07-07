Home » Colourful face masks gain popularity in South Korea

Colourful face masks gain popularity in South Korea

by Daisy Nguyen

Face masks featuring diverse colours and designs are gaining ground in South Korea, as protective equipment is increasingly perceived as a fashion item.

A growing number of social media users here are posting photos with fashionable face masks. More than 20,000 posts have been uploaded on Naver, Korea’s biggest portal, and similar mask-related photos are piling up on Instagram as well.

Last month, a fashion show was held in Gangnam, southern Seoul, showcasing various facial protection products. Models wearing protective masks with different patterns walked down the runway, signaling the expanded role of face masks.

Celebrities have been joining in the trend. For instance, actress Kim Hye-soo uploaded a photo on her social media account in a neon-coloured mask. The photo drew a great number of clicks and likes.

As masks have become a default item to put on when a person goes out in Korea, more creative ideas on mask styles are expected to hit social media.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail
Daisy Nguyen

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Bus operators in Ho Chi Minh City face...

Real estate market struggles during Covid-19 pandemic

State pour big money into schools for the...

Vietnam gold prices rise to new highs

Fujifilm launches its latest instant camera Instax Mini...

7-Eleven Vietnam and Viet Capital Bank join hands...