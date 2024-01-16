Collecting tolls on highway connecting Noi Bai – Lao Cai to Sa Pa from January 16

Toll collection for the highway connecting Noi Bai – Lao Cai to Sa Pa begins at 0:00 on January 16 at the collection station located at the beginning of the road leading to Mong Sen bridge (Trung Chai commune, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province), while known as the highest viaduct in Vietnam.

The toll for the Noi Bai – Lao Cai expressway connecting to Sa Pa is set by the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee. For vehicles with less than 12 seats, trucks with a load capacity of under 2 tons, and public transportation vehicles (buses), the toll is set at 25,000 VND per ticket per trip.

For the remaining four groups of vehicles carrying passengers or goods with more seats, larger load capacities, and dimensions, the toll rates through the toll station are higher, ranging from 35,000 to 120,000 VND per ticket per trip.

Toll price list for the highway connecting Noi Bai – Lao Cai to Sa Pa from January 16 according to regulations

These toll rates are proposed for the first 3 years after the completion of phase 1 of the project. It is anticipated that the rates will be adjusted once every 3 years, following the project contract regulations, without exceeding the maximum rate set by the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee.

The mentioned toll rates already include a 10% VAT. From the start of toll collection until June 30, 2024, a 2% VAT reduction policy is applied according to the resolution of the National Assembly.

Therefore, with an 8% preferential tax rate, the applicable ticket prices for vehicles with less than 12 seats, trucks with a load capacity of under 2 tons, and public transportation buses will be 24,000 VND per trip. The ticket prices for the other four groups of vehicles will correspondingly decrease to between 34,000 and 117,000 VND per ticket per trip.

