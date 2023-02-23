Cold temperatures, thunderstorms and showers are forecast across the northern Vietnam this week

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported that the north of Vietnam will experience a cold spell over the coming weekend, bringing with it thunderstorms and showers.

During this period, temperatures in the northern region will range from 13-16 degrees Celsius, with mountainous areas and higher elevations experiencing even colder temperatures below 10-13 degrees and 9 degrees respectively.

Moreover, the cold spell is expected to impact the north-central provinces as well, where temperatures will range from 13-16 degrees Celsius. The region between Ha Tinh and Quang Ngai provinces should prepare for showers and thunderstorms that may lead to tornadoes, hail, and strong winds.

This winter, Vietnam is anticipated to face four cold spells, with the first two occurring on January 23 and 26 and resulting in severe cold in the north and north-central provinces. Some areas even experienced temperatures below 3 degrees Celsius, with even colder temperatures reported in higher elevations.

Although winter technically begins at the end of November, temperatures in Hanoi are known to drop as low as 8 degrees Celsius, especially from mid-December to mid-January. While it is uncommon, snow has been reported in Sapa and Ha Giang during these months, so be sure to pack warm clothing such as a coat, boots, and various sweaters.