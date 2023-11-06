Cold air swept in, with heavy rain in some places in the North and Central regions

On November 6th, cold air will affect the northeast and northern mountainous areas in the morning, and later in the day, other areas in the northeast will be affected. That night, the North Central, Northwest, and some areas in the Central region will experience the cold. The wind will shift northeast and coastal areas will be affected at different levels.

During this cold wave, temperatures in the North and North Central regions will drop to 20-23 degrees, and in mountainous areas, it will be 16-19 degrees.

The Northern region will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and night of November 6th due to the cold air and wind convergence zone above 1500m. The mountainous and midland areas will likely experience moderate rain, and some places may have heavy rain with rainfall of 20-40mm, and in some areas, over 70mm.

On the afternoon and night of November 6th, the North Central region will see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some places experiencing moderate rain and heavy rain with rainfall of 15-30mm, and in some areas, over 50mm.

From November 7th to November 8th, the Central and South Central regions will experience showers and thunderstorms, with some places experiencing heavy to very heavy rain with rainfall of 20-50mm, and in some areas, over 80mm.

Thunderstorms can bring tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds that can damage agricultural production, trees, houses, traffic works, and infrastructure. There is also a risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams and landslides on slopes. Heavy rain can lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.